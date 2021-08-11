Illinois ASC, BCBS of Illinois don't renew contract; 100,000 patients affected

Springfield (Ill.) Clinic and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois have not been able to negotiate an extension of their in-network contract for PPO health plan members, which means 100,000 patients will be considered out-of-network for its ASC as of Aug. 19.

BCBSIL terminated its contract with Springfield Clinic in June, noting the clinic's locations would become out-of-network when the current contracts expire unless the two sides came to an agreement for a new contract.

BCBSIL posted a statement on its website blaming Springfield Clinic for the split. The insurer said Springfield Clinic sent an improper 30-day termination notice for Blue Choice and accused Springfield Clinic of "misleading communication" to members.

Springfield Clinic posted a letter to patients Aug. 9 about the change, stating it doesn't anticipate a resolution with BCBSIL and encouraging members to ask their benefits administrators about out-of-network benefits and switching to an in-network health insurance plan.

The letter also states: "In recent years, communities like ours across the nation have seen access to quality care deteriorate. While the decision to terminate in-network coverage was not made by us, it impacts more than 100,000 patients who rely on our care. Our promise to you is to advocate for partnerships that support health care in central Illinois today and in years to come."