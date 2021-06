ASC software company HST Pathways will acquire revenue cycle management solutions company Clariti Health to increase price transparency at ASC practices.

Clarity Health services are already used by many HST Pathways clients, but the acquisition will expand HST Pathways' offerings for its clients nationwide.

The merger is part of a series of acquisitions by HST Pathways to offer streamlined solutions on one platform.

HST is based in Nashville, Tenn., and supports more than 1,300 practices.