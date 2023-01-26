Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

How reimbursements for the top 10 ASC procedures will change in 2023 

Medicare payments for the top 10 CPT codes are projected to increase by 3.9 percent in total in 2023, according to a Jan. 23 report from VMG Health. 

Here is how the Medicare payments are expected to shift for the top 10 ASC procedures, according to the report:

CPT code

Description 

Estimated  2022 payment

Estimated 2023 payment

Estimated 2023 change

66984

Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis (1 stage procedure)

$1,196

$1,244

4 percent

63685

Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator or receiver, direct or inductive coupling

$300

$303

1 percent

45380

Colonoscopy and biopsy

$235

$247

5 percent

45385

Colonoscopy with lesion removal 

$191

$201

5 percent

27447

Total knee arthroplasty

$182

$189

4 percent

63650

Implant neuroelectrodes

$174

$188

8 percent

43239

Biopsy of the esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope 

$160

$165

3 percent

64483

Injections of anesthetic and/or steroid drug into lower or sacral spine nerve root using imaging guidance

$106

$110

4 percent

66991

Noncomplex cataract removal with insertion of aqueous drainage system

$98

$99

1 percent

645590

Insertion or replacement of peripheral or gastric neurostimulator pulse 

$95

$100

5 percent

