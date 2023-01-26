How reimbursements for the top 10 ASC procedures will change in 2023 

Medicare payments for the top 10 CPT codes are projected to increase by 3.9 percent in total in 2023, according to a Jan. 23 report from VMG Health.
Here is how the Medicare payments are expected to shift for the top 10 ASC procedures, according to the report:
|
CPT code
|
Description
|
Estimated 2022 payment
|
Estimated 2023 payment
|
Estimated 2023 change
|
66984
|
Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis (1 stage procedure)
|
$1,196
|
$1,244
|
4 percent
|
63685
|
Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator or receiver, direct or inductive coupling
|
$300
|
$303
|
1 percent
|
45380
|
Colonoscopy and biopsy
|
$235
|
$247
|
5 percent
|
45385
|
Colonoscopy with lesion removal
|
$191
|
$201
|
5 percent
|
27447
|
Total knee arthroplasty
|
$182
|
$189
|
4 percent
|
63650
|
Implant neuroelectrodes
|
$174
|
$188
|
8 percent
|
43239
|
Biopsy of the esophagus, stomach and/or upper small bowel using an endoscope
|
$160
|
$165
|
3 percent
|
64483
|
Injections of anesthetic and/or steroid drug into lower or sacral spine nerve root using imaging guidance
|
$106
|
$110
|
4 percent
|
66991
|
Noncomplex cataract removal with insertion of aqueous drainage system
|
$98
|
$99
|
1 percent
|
645590
|
Insertion or replacement of peripheral or gastric neurostimulator pulse
|
$95
|
$100
|
5 percent