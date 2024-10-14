How malpractice suits affect self-employed vs. employed physicians

In a new survey, Medscape laid out how much self-employed and employed physicians are paying for malpractice premiums annually and how they feel about it.

Medscape's "The Rising Price of Risk Management: Physicians and Malpractice Report 2024," published Oct. 11, surveyed 1,029 physicians across 29 specialties from May 1 to June 11.

Here's what annual malpractice premiums look like for self-employed versus employed physicians:

Less than $4,999:

Employed: 12%

Self-employed: 13%

$5,000-$9,999

Employed: 25%

Self-employed: 22%

$10,000-$14,999

Employed: 18%

Self-employed: 26%

$15,000-$19,999

Employed: 15%

Self-employed: 10%

$20,000-$24,999

Employed: 18%

Self-employed: 9%

$25,000-$29,999

Employed: 4%

Self-employed: 7%

More than $30,000

Employed: 8%

Self-employed: 13%

Here's the percentage of self-employed and employed physicians who view their premiums as reasonable:

Employed:

Yes, the premium is reasonable: 30%

No, the premium is not reasonable: 40%

Unsure: 30%

Self-employed:

Yes, the premium is reasonable: 46%

No, the premium is not reasonable: 32%

Unsure: 22%