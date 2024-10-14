How malpractice suits affect self-employed vs. employed physicians

In a new survey, Medscape laid out how much self-employed and employed physicians are paying for malpractice premiums annually and how they feel about it.
Medscape's "The Rising Price of Risk Management: Physicians and Malpractice Report 2024," published Oct. 11, surveyed 1,029 physicians across 29 specialties from May 1 to June 11.
Here's what annual malpractice premiums look like for self-employed versus employed physicians:
Less than $4,999:
Employed: 12%
Self-employed: 13%
$5,000-$9,999
Employed: 25%
Self-employed: 22%
$10,000-$14,999
Employed: 18%
Self-employed: 26%
$15,000-$19,999
Employed: 15%
Self-employed: 10%
$20,000-$24,999
Employed: 18%
Self-employed: 9%
$25,000-$29,999
Employed: 4%
Self-employed: 7%
More than $30,000
Employed: 8%
Self-employed: 13%
Here's the percentage of self-employed and employed physicians who view their premiums as reasonable:
Employed:
Yes, the premium is reasonable: 30%
No, the premium is not reasonable: 40%
Unsure: 30%
Self-employed:
Yes, the premium is reasonable: 46%
No, the premium is not reasonable: 32%
Unsure: 22%