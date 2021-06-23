How long do physicians spend on prior authorizations each week?

Most physicians spent one to 15 hours each week on prior authorizations in 2020, according to the "92nd Physician Report" from Medical Economics.

Data for the report was collected from physicians in the first quarter of 2021. Specialties surveyed included ophthalmologists, cardiologists, family medicine, internal medicine, dermatology and urology.

Here's a breakdown of how long physicians spent on prior authorizations each week:

More than 20 hours: 15 percent

16 to 20 hours: 10 percent

10 to 15 hours: 23 percent

One to nine hours: 43 percent

No time spent: 9 percent