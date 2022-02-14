How CMS is affecting the future of healthcare

From the dismissal of the inpatient-only list to the removal of procedures from the ASC-payable list, CMS plays a massive role in the success of an ASC.

Chris Blackburn, administrator of South Kansas City Surgicenter in Overland Park, Kan., joined Becker's ASC Review to discuss the impact of CMS on healthcare.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What major forces are deciding the future of healthcare?

Chris Blackburn: Currently, COVID-19 still has an impact on healthcare. CMS is a major force on that front, with the mandatory vaccination of healthcare professionals, and also with the requirement of a tracking and recording system.

CMS is also affecting healthcare with its decision to move or remove CPT codes in the ASC. CMS should be transparent on what they require to move CPT codes to an ASC.

Q: How can ASCs thrive in a competitive market?

CB:

1. Retain, reward and take care of the competent staff you have.

2. Enable your ASC to be the easiest place to schedule cases for your surgeons.

3. Monitor the bottom line on implants, and negotiate with your vendors.

4. Research before adding new service lines.