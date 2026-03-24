Florida physician pleads guilty to making false statements in $3.1M DME fraud scheme 

A Florida physician has pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with a multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme involving medically unnecessary genetic testing and durable medical equipment, the Justice Department said in a March 23 news release.

Simon Grinshteyn, MD, worked with a purported telemedicine company between February and June 2020 to sign pre-populated medical documentation and physicians’ orders for Medicare beneficiaries with whom he had no provider-patient relationship. As a result, Medicare paid more than $3.1 million in claims based on false documentation.

Dr. Grinshteyn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements relating to healthcare matters and faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 24.

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