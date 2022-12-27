Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS 

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26.

The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30.

Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due to communication issues for out-of-state Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Patients have been notified by emails and letters.

Effective Jan. 1, the payer has "moved affected members to a new [physician] who is in-network and close to where they live" Michael Lawrence, a spokesperson from Florida Blue's Central Florida division, told the publication.