Crozer-Keystone, Cigna partner — 3 insights

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer-Keystone Health System reached an agreement to join Cigna's network, providing Cigna Medicare Advantage customers access to all Crozer-Keystone facilities.

What you should know:

1. Cigna's Medicare Advantage customers in Chester and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania and in New Castle County in Delaware can now seek care at Crozer-Keystone facilities.

2. Crozer-Keystone has four hospitals, several outpatient facilities, two surgery centers, an urgent care facility and a behavioral health campus that are all in network.

3. The release didn't indicate how long the affiliation would be valid for.

