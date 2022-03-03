Cost of the 25 most common ASC procedures

Listen
Variations of colonoscopies make up three of the 10 most common procedures performed at an ASC, according to data company Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare gathered data from January to November 2021. Commercial claims data was sourced from multiple medical claims clearinghouses and is updated monthly.
Here are the 25 most common procedures, followed by the average charge per procedure:
- Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis: $4,017
- Esophagogastroduodenoscopy: $2,471
- Colonoscopy, flexible, with biopsy; $2,692
- Colonoscopy, flexible, with removal of tumors, polyps or other lesions by snare technique: $2,534
- Colonoscopy, flexible, diagnostic, including collection of specimens by brushing or washing: $2,562
- Injection, anesthetic agent and/or steroid, transforaminal epidural, with imaging guidance: $2,636
- Arthrocentesis, aspiration and/or injection, major joint or bursa: $551
- Injection, diagnostic or therapeutic agent, paravertebral facet joint with image guidance: $2,668
- Discission of secondary membranous cataract, laser surgery: $1,157
- Intravitreal injection of a pharmacologic agent: $576
- Injection of diagnostic or therapeutic substance, not including neurolytic substances, including needle or catheter placement, interlaminar epidural or subarachnoid, lumbar or sacral: $2,288
- Injection, diagnostic or therapeutic agent, paravertebral facet joint with image guidance: $2,012
- Collection of venous blood by venipuncture: $14
- Destruction by neurolytic agent, paravertebral facet joint nerve with imaging guidance: $2,598
- Destruction by neurolytic agent, paravertebral facet joint nerve with imaging guidance, lumbar or sacral, single facet joint: $3,826
- Injection, anesthetic agent and/or steroid, transforaminal epidural, with imaging guidance, lumbar or sacral, each additional level: $1,997
- Injection, anesthetic agent and/or steroid, brachial plexus: $1,807
- Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis, manual or mechanical technique, complex, requiring devices or techniques not generally used in routine cataract surgery or performed on patients in the amblyogenic developmental stage, without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation: $4,088
- Injection, of diagnostic or therapeutic substance, not including neurolytic substances, including needle or catheter placement, interlaminar epidural or subarachnoid, cervical or thoracic, with imaging guidance: $2,363
- Arthroscopy, knee, surgical, with meniscectomy including debridement/shaving of articular cartilage: $7,613
- Neuroplasty and/or transposition, median nerve at carpal tunnel: $4,669
- Arthroscopy shoulder, surgical decompression of subacromial space with partial acromioplasty, with procedure: $7,456
- Injection, diagnostic or therapeutic agent, paravertebral facet joint with image guidance, cervical or thoracic, single level: $2,721
- Tendon sheath incision: $4,325
- Arthroscopy, shoulder, surgical, with rotator cuff repair: $11,014