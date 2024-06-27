CMS updates ASC coverage qualifications

CMS has updated its coverage requirements for ASCs, The Joint Commission said in a June 26 news release.

As of Aug. 1, CMS will employ new elements of performance to ensure compliance with National Fire Protection Association's Life Safety Code and Health Care Facilities Code.

CMS has also revised the rights and responsibilities of the individual to emphasize that the organization informs the patient of their rights and clarifies who may exercise a patient's rights when they are unable to make decisions.