CMS proposes double-digit pay cuts for 6 office-based heart procedures

Office-based labs and physician practices will see big cuts next year in dialysis vascular access services reimbursement if CMS' 2022 proposed physician fee schedule is finalized.

Law firm Benesch Healthcare outlined the proposed pay changes, issued by CMS on July 13, in legal analysis publication JDSupra.

CMS proposed cuts for the following procedures:

1. Thrombectomy with stent: $5,033 (22.04 percent decline)

2. Angiogram with stent: $4,017 (22.03 percent decline)

3. Angiogram with angioplasty: $1,119 (17.71 percent decline)

4. Thrombectomy with angioplasty: $2,109 (17.39 percent decline)

5. Thrombectomy: $1,672 (16.31 percent decline)

6. Angiogram of access: $660 (12.81 percent decline)