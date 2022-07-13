Cigna reconsiders latest reimbursement policy

Health insurance company Cigna is delaying the implementation of its modifier 25 policy.

The reimbursement policy requires the submission of medical records with all evaluation and management claims with CPT 99212-99215 and modifier 25 when a minor procedure is billed, according to a July 12 news release from the California Medical Association.

Cigna is delaying the policy while it is under additional review. It will no longer go into effect Aug. 13 as planned.

