Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

Cigna reconsiders latest reimbursement policy

Riz Hatton -  

Health insurance company Cigna is delaying the implementation of its modifier 25 policy.

The reimbursement policy requires the submission of medical records with all evaluation and management claims with CPT 99212-99215 and modifier 25 when a minor procedure is billed, according to a July 12 news release from the California Medical Association.

Cigna is delaying the policy while it is under additional review. It will no longer go into effect Aug. 13 as planned.

Read more about the reimbursement policy here.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast