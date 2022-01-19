Cigna in the headlines: 5 updates in the last 30 days

Cigna is one of the oldest and largest payers in the U.S. with 20.4 million members.

Here are five updates from the company in the last 30 days:

1. Cigna sold Texas Medicaid contracts to Molina Healthcare, giving the health system about 50,000 new members. The acquisition of the contracts closed Jan. 1.

2. Cigna named Katya Andresen as its chief digital officer. She will helm the payer's digital initiatives, including its MDLIVE acquisition. She joins Cigna from Capital One, where she served as senior vice president of card customer experience.

3. Ralph Giacobbe is joining Cigna's leadership team as senior vice president and head of investor relations. Mr. Giacobbe was former head of U.S. healthcare for Citigroup, where he led financial research, analysis and modeling.

4. Cigna Ventures, the payer's capital investment arm, is in on a $750 million investment in Bright Health Group.

5. Cigna reached a multiyear agreement with Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System that provides Cigna members with in-network access to the provider's six hospital campuses and 600 physicians across the Carolinas.