Centene in the headlines: 5 updates in 30 days

Centene is one of the nation's largest health insurers by membership.

Here are five updates from the company in the last 30 days:

1. The National Committee for Quality Assurance honored Centene with the Innovation Award for Health Equity.

2. Centene appointed vice chair Sarah London CEO. The appointment was announced March 22. Centene Chairman and former CEO Michael Neidorf took a medical leave of absence Feb. 24.

3. Centene Corp.'s Indiana subsidiary was chosen by the Indiana Department of Administration to continue serving its health plan with Medicaid and Medicare managed care services for four years.

4. A former Centene employee is suing the company, claiming it failed to administer overtime pay following the nationwide Ultimate Kronos Group cyberattack Dec. 11, 2021.

5. New Hampshire legislators are looking to fund Medicaid dental coverage with money the state received from a settlement with Centene.