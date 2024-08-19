Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

Cardiology, gastroenterology & orthopedic procedures at ASCs: How the big 3 stack up

Paige Haeffele -  

Differences in reimbursement between ASCs and HOPDs are an ongoing pain point for surgery centers. However, many opportunities to profit off of specialty procedures remain, regardless.

Here are the average costs of three common procedures across three ASC specialties — cardiology, orthopedics and gastroenterology, using Medicare's procedure price lookup tool.

Cardiology (data from Banner Health)

Code

Procedure

Avg. cost in ASCs

Avg. cost in HOPDs

33206

Insertion of new or replacement of permanent pacemaker with transvenous electrode(s); atrial.

$7,657

$10,613

33249

Insertion or replacement of permanent implantable defibrillator system, with transvenous lead(s), single or dual chamber

 $25,700 

 $32,224 

 33264 

 Removal of implantable defibrillator pulse generator with replacement of implantable defibrillator pulse generator; multiple lead system 

$25,393

$31,734

Gastroenterology

Code

Procedure

 Avg. cost at ASCs 

 Avg. cost at HOPDs 

45385

Colonoscopy, with removal of lesion(s)

$857

$1,369

45380

Colonoscopy, with biopsy, single/multiple

$805

$1,317

 43239 

 Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, biopsy, single/multiple 

$604

$997

Orthopedics

Code

Procedure

 Avg. cost at ASCs 

 Avg. cost at HOPDs 

29881

 Arthroscopic medial or lateral meniscectomy 

$2,058

$3,624

29827

Arthroscopy rotator cuff repair

$4,448

$7,872

 29888 

Arthroscopic ACL repair

$5,460

$7,779

