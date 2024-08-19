Cardiology, gastroenterology & orthopedic procedures at ASCs: How the big 3 stack up

Differences in reimbursement between ASCs and HOPDs are an ongoing pain point for surgery centers. However, many opportunities to profit off of specialty procedures remain, regardless.

Here are the average costs of three common procedures across three ASC specialties — cardiology, orthopedics and gastroenterology, using Medicare's procedure price lookup tool.

Cardiology (data from Banner Health)

Code Procedure Avg. cost in ASCs Avg. cost in HOPDs 33206 Insertion of new or replacement of permanent pacemaker with transvenous electrode(s); atrial. $7,657 $10,613 33249 Insertion or replacement of permanent implantable defibrillator system, with transvenous lead(s), single or dual chamber $25,700 $32,224 33264 Removal of implantable defibrillator pulse generator with replacement of implantable defibrillator pulse generator; multiple lead system $25,393 $31,734

Gastroenterology

Code Procedure Avg. cost at ASCs Avg. cost at HOPDs 45385 Colonoscopy, with removal of lesion(s) $857 $1,369 45380 Colonoscopy, with biopsy, single/multiple $805 $1,317 43239 Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, biopsy, single/multiple $604 $997

Orthopedics