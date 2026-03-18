California medical center closed, owner charged with $11M fraud scheme

A California medical center has been shuttered and its owner charged with an $11 million fraud scheme, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said in a March 17 news release.

Kim Huynh, 51, owner and operator of San Diego-based clinic network Tubi Connect, faces charges of evading Medicare and insurance companies through phony billing practices, money laundering and practicing medicine without a license. Ms. Huynh directed billers at her clinics to submit claims for electroencephalogram, a covered service, rather than the quantitative electroencephalogram scans her clinic actually performed, which are not covered by Medicare or private insurance except under limited circumstances.

Ms. Huynh’s clinics, located in San Diego, Orange County and Texas, provided neurofeedback therapy to neurodivergent senior citizens. The scans were performed by unlicensed technicians and interpreted by clinic co-owner Iman Shirali, who presented himself as a physician despite having no medical training or certification.

Ms. Huynh fraudulently billed Medicare more than $10 million, of which more than $4.6 million was paid. Private insurers were billed more than $600,000, with more than $100,000 paid. She was arrested March 11 and pleaded not guilty. If convicted, she faces 14 years in prison.