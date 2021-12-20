Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

California ASC will accept Bitcoin starting in January

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Center for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery will accept cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin starting in January, the center said Dec. 20.

Babak Azizzadeh, MD, the ASC's owner, said cryptocurrency will be accepted as full or partial payment for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.

“Now that there are reliable forms of digital wallets and a lot more transparency, it's easier and safer than ever to accept cryptocurrency," Dr. Azizzadeh said.

The Center for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery opened in 2003. It offers surgical and nonsurgical services for the face, nose and facial paralysis.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast