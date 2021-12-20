California ASC will accept Bitcoin starting in January

Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Center for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery will accept cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin starting in January, the center said Dec. 20.

Babak Azizzadeh, MD, the ASC's owner, said cryptocurrency will be accepted as full or partial payment for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.

“Now that there are reliable forms of digital wallets and a lot more transparency, it's easier and safer than ever to accept cryptocurrency," Dr. Azizzadeh said.

The Center for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery opened in 2003. It offers surgical and nonsurgical services for the face, nose and facial paralysis.