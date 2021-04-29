Biden's nomination & ASC payer problems: 6 CMS updates

From price transparency requirements to President Joe Biden's CMS nomination, here are six CMS updates for ASC leaders:

1. CMS proposed eliminating a price transparency requirement for hospitals in its 2022 Inpatient Prospective Payment Systems proposed rule, released April 27.

2. The ball is back in Democrats' court after President Biden's CMS nomination was delayed. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., must file a discharge petition for the nomination of President Biden's pick to lead CMS to go before the full Senate, Politico Pulse reported April 23.

4. Humana overcharged Medicare nearly $200 million, according to an inspector general's report released April 20.

5. CMS rescinded approval for a waiver that would have extended reimbursement to Texas healthcare providers for uncompensated care for 10 years.

