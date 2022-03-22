Anthem in the headlines: 7 updates from the last 30 days

Anthem is one of the largest health insurance companies in the country by revenue and membership.

Here are seven updates from the company in the last 30 days:

1. Anthem won't have to face a lawsuit for now that alleges the payer under-reimbursed Tampa, Fla.-based air ambulance company Jet ICU for providing out-of-network services to a beneficiary, according to a March 17 district judge ruling.

2. Anthem Blue Cross is halting reimbursement of consultation services for its commercial plans — inpatient and outpatient consultation CPT codes 99241-99245 and 99251-99255.

3. Anthem, which owns Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14 states, plans to change its name to Elevance Health. The company said the new name would better reflect the services it offers beyond health insurance, such as digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical and complex care services.

4. Anthem filed a lawsuit March 7 against a former highly compensated president, alleging he stole trade secrets and breached agreements related to his restricted stock.

5. A federal judge in New York denied Anthem's motion to dismiss a lawsuit over its mental health coverage criteria, according to a Feb. 24 ruling.

6. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine told providers in October 2021 that there would be delays in claims processing, but four months later, providers said little has changed.

7. Anthem Blue Cross established a scholarship at the Longmore Institute on Disability at San Francisco State University to support disabled students seeking careers in healthcare.