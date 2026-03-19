Alaska physician, husband sentenced for $12.5M fraud scheme 

An Anchorage physician was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for a $12.5 million healthcare fraud scheme and evading more than $4 million in taxes, the Justice Department said in a March 17 news release.

Claribel Tan, MD, and her husband, Daniel Tan, operated a rheumatology clinic in Anchorage for nearly 15 years, during which Dr. Tan routinely underdosed patients, administered free samples or expired medications and billed insurance plans as if proper injections had been provided. The Tans claimed to have administered 4,829 units of medication to patients while only purchasing 369 units.

Mr. Tan was sentenced to three years’ probation, with two years in home confinement, for his role in the scheme. Both pleaded guilty in November 2025 to one count of healthcare fraud and one count of tax evasion.

The Tans also created false tax records to conceal the fraud, overstating clinic expenses and failing to file tax returns from 2018 to 2021, causing a loss of more than $4.2 million to the IRS. The U.S. Attorney’s Office seized approximately $10.4 million in fraud proceeds, and the Tans submitted a $6.3 million payment toward future restitution. Dr. Tan has surrendered her medical license.