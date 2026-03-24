Alabama physician sentenced for $2.7M fraud scheme 

An Alabama physician has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for a $2.7 million telemedicine fraud scheme involving medically unnecessary durable medical equipment and genetic testing, the Justice Department said in a March 20 news release.

Between December 2018 and March 2021, Tommie Robinson, MD, worked with telemedicine companies to sign pre-populated physicians’ orders for Medicare beneficiaries with whom he had no provider-patient relationship. As a result, suppliers and laboratories submitted more than $2.7 million in claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary services based on false documentation.

Dr. Robinson pleaded guilty in October 2025 to one count of healthcare fraud and was also ordered to pay $2.7 million in restitution.

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