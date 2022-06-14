Aetna in the headlines: 6 updates in 30 days

Aetna, a CVS Health company, insurers about 39 million people.

Here are six updates from the company in the last 30 days:

1. Aetna is canceling its in-network contract with mental health startup Cerebral on Aug. 21. Cerebral received a federal subpoena May 4 related to possible violations of the Controlled Substances Act. Cerebral is considered in network with Aetna in 45 states.

2. Connecticut selected Aetna for a three-year Medicare Advantage contract that will serve about 57,000 retirees and their dependents across the state. The contract is effective Jan. 1, 2023.

3. East Liverpool City Hospital in Ohio is seeking more than $6 million in damages from Aetna, alleging the insurer is failing to pay patient bills.

4. A federal judge in Pennsylvania approved a class-action lawsuit against Aetna for allegedly violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by forcing disability benefits recipients to return their personal injury payments.

5. Aetna's Medicare Advantage enrollment grew by 10.3 percent between March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

6. A proposed class action lawsuit was filed by Newark, Calif.-based Saloojas, an out-of-network laboratory, alleging the insurer evaded its obligations to fully cover COVID-19 diagnostic testing.