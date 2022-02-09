Aetna in the headlines: 5 updates in the last 30 days 

Here are five updates from Aetna, one of the country's biggest payers, in the last 30 days:

1. Aetna Better Health Care and My Health by Health Providers of Morrisville are withdrawing an appeal after suing North Carolina's health and human services department in 2019 over its Medicaid contract.

2. John Rowe, MD, former president and chair at Aetna, joined family caregiver telehealth startup eFamilyCare as a director and investor.

3. Aetna is providing 2.5 million members across New York and New Jersey access to DocGo, a mobile at-home healthcare services provider, through a multiyear agreement.

4. Aetna and N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health, a Trinity Health hospital, struck a new in-network contract after temporarily extending the parties' old agreement amid negotiations.

5. David Doherty, senior vice president, corporate finance, and controller at Surgery Partners and former Aetna executive, was named CFO of Surgery Partners.