Aetna in the headlines: 5 updates in 30 days

Aetna, a CVS Health company, insurers about 39 million people.

Here are five updates from the company in the last 30 days:

1. Aetna is being sued by Vanguard Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery, which accuses the insurer of paying an "unreasonably low" 3.7 percent of a $300,000 reimbursement claim for services from the Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based provider.

2. Allina Health | Aetna named its chief medical officer, Robert Wieland, MD, as its new CEO.

3. Aetna is teaming up with New York City-based Grow Therapy to provide in-network mental healthcare benefits.

4. Aetna is being hit with a lawsuit for allegedly using a restrictive definition of "medically necessary" to avoid covering a patient's physical therapy.

5. A man is suing Aetna Life Insurance in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleging that its denials of lumbar artificial disc replacement surgery violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.