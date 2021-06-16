8 payer updates

Alignment Healthcare is expanding coverage, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield will pay members of its Federal Employee Program to get vaccinated.

Here are eight payer updates:

1. Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare is expanding coverage to an additional 12 North Carolina counties in 2022, pending CMS approval.

2. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will offer an individual health plan option for young adults under 30 during the 2022 marketplace enrollment period later this year.

3. Here's an article on what five health insurance CEOs were paid in 2020.

4. Alignment Healthcare announced it will extend its health plan options to older adults in Arizona pending approval from CMS.

5. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill making the state's health insurance program a public option.

6. Blue Cross and Blue Shield will pay members of its Federal Employee Program to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

7. HHS announced 31 million people currently have health coverage through the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion, a record high.

8. UnitedHealth made a commitment to push more surgeries to ASCs, according to a company report.