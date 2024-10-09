40% of physicians feel no obligation to take Medicaid patients

About 40% of physicians believe practitioners have no obligation to take on Medicaid patients, according to the second part of Medscape's "Hot Topics in the Medical Profession Report 2024," published Oct. 9.

For the report, Medscape surveyed 1,017 physicians in more than 29 specialties from March 20 to May 15.

A number of physician groups and health systems have made the decision to drop Medicaid and Medicare patients over the last several years as reimbursement rates have continued to decline.

Still, 42% of physicians feel obligated to take on at least some Medicaid patients, according to the report.

About 18% said physicians should take on Medicaid patients once states improve programs and reimbursements.