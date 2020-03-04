3 ways to improve ASC financial performance

Even if an ASC is performing well, there can still be room for revenue cycle improvement, according to ASC software developer Surgical Information Systems.

It offered these three tips:

1. Follow a business plan. Business plans should include a three- to five-year outlook as well as information on industry trends, payers and potential risks.

2. Stick to a budget. Budgets are key for an ASC to stay on track financially. A detailed budget should be reviewed and updated regularly.

3. Use financial statements. Analyzing ASC financial statements can provide insight on how efficiently the ASC is running and areas for improvement.

