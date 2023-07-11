3 Stark law updates changing the healthcare landscape

Here are three Stark law updates Becker's has reported on since June 6:

1. A law passed in Florida amending the state's Stark law supervision requirements. The new legislation removes the direct supervision requirement, which required the supervising physician to be present in the office while the referred services were being performed or provided. Now, the direct supervision requirement is replaced with the requirement that the service be subject to supervision if "such supervision complies with all applicable Medicare payment and coverage rules for services."

2. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 updated exceptions to Stark Law and Anti-Kickback law that will allow hospitals and healthcare providers to improve mental health services for physicians.

3. CMS added a Stark law waiver for physician owners of independent free-standing emergency departments that served Medicare patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.