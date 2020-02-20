3 revenue cycle goals ASCs should prioritize

Setting and achieving goals is one strategy ASCs can use to improve revenue cycle performance, according to ASC software developer Surgical Information Systems. Below are three that are particularly important.

1. Increasing staff motivation. Investing in staff through education and performance bonuses can improve motivation and retention.

2. Improve processes. If there are areas that need improvement in an ASC's revenue cycle, leaders should try to identify them and break break habits wherever possible.

3. Strengthen communication. Improving communication between physicians and business office staff can improve coding accuracy by making it easier to ask physicians questions about procedures.

