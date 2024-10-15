15 payers ranked by Medicare Advantage star ratings

MHH Healthcare, a San Juan, Puerto Rico-based MA insurer, holds the highest average star rating out of the 15 largest Medicare Advantage insurers by membership, according to an analysis from Chartis.

The healthcare analytics company examined the average star rating for the top 15 plans by enrollment.

According to CMS data published Oct. 10, the average Medicare Advantage star rating for 2025 is 3.92, down from 4.07 in 2024.

Here's how the 15 largest Medicare Advantage plans rank on average star ratings:

1. MHH Healthcare: 4.95

2. Highmark Health: 4.52

T-3. SCAN Group: 4.48

T-3. Corewell: 4.48

5. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan: 4.41

6. Healthfirst: 4.33

7. CVS Health: 4.27

8. Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota: 4.08

9. Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan: 4.47

10. Cigna: 3.93

11. UnitedHealth Group: 3.82

12. Blue Cross Blue Shield Florida: 3.76

13. Elevance Health: 3.73

14. Humana: 3.63

15. Centene: 3.15