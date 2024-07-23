WellSpan ASC earns accreditation

The Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Ambulatory Surgical Center, located on the campus of WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital, has been re-accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to a July 23 report from The Standard-Journal.

The AAAHC has more than 5,000 accredited ambulatory health care organizations across the U.S.

Organizations seeking accreditation by AAAHC undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory healthcare.