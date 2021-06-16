Top 5 accreditation mistakes made by ASCs

The most common deficiencies seen in non-Medicare Deeming Status ASCs last year were related to emergency preparation, documentation and infection prevention, according to the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's 2021 Quality Roadmap.

The report was released June 16 and identifies high-compliance areas and spots for improvement. AAAHC analyzed data from more than 1,120 accreditation surveys conducted using the 2018 standards and standards applied from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Here are the most common standard deficiencies for non-Medicare Deeming Status organizations:

1. Documentation: Reports and notes weren't being reviewed and incorporated into patient records.

2. Credentials: Appointment and reappointment decisions didn't include a peer review. The results of peer reviews weren't used as part of the process for granting clinical privileges.

3. Infection prevention: Procedures weren't in place to prevent errors from high-alert medications, or medications with confused drug names.

4. Emergency preparedness: Scenario-based drills of internal and external emergencies weren't conducted.

5. Quality improvement: The organization wasn't able to show it was conducting quality improvement studies.

Access the full report here.