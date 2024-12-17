South Florida cardiac facility earns 3 accreditations

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute has earned accreditation from the American College of Cardiology, the Adult Congenital Heart Association and The Joint Commission, South Florida Hospital News reported Dec. 16.

The ACC awarded Memorial's Total Heart Center with an accreditation for heart failure with an outpatient services designation. It is the only facility in South Florida to receive a three-year accreditation and the only in the state with the outpatient services designation.

The ACHA recognized Memorial's adult congenital heart disease program as an adult congenital heart disease-accredited comprehensive care center, making it the first in Florida to receive this accreditation.

The Joint Commission awarded accreditation to Memorial's ventricular assist device program, marking the facility's tenth consecutive year earning the accreditation.