South Carolina ASC gains reaccreditation

Colleton Ambulatory Surgery Center in Walterboro, S.C., was reaccredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to Walterboro Live.

Colleton Ambulatory Surgery Center is operated by Walterboro-based Colleton Medical Center.

Ophthalmologists Thomas Newland, MD, and Joseph Lally, MD, perform surgery at the eye-focused ASC.

Accreditation indicates Colleton Ambulatory Surgery Center's compliance with nationally recognized standards. The AAAHC has accredited more than 6,000 U.S. ambulatory healthcare organizations.

"When you see our certificate of accreditation, you will know that AAAHC, an independent not-for-profit organization, has closely examined our facility and procedures," said Debi Drew, the ASC's administrator. "Going through the process challenged us to find better ways to serve our patients, and it is a constant reminder that our responsibility is to strive to continuously improve the quality of care we provide."

