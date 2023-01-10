Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic earns AAAHC accreditation

The Santa Ynez (Calif.) Tribal Health Clinic, located on the Santa Ynez Reservation, has renewed its national accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to a Jan. 4 report from Noozhawk.

The accreditation is good for an additional three years. AAAHC awards accreditations following ongoing peer reviews, education and rigorous on-site reviews.

The clinic is the only primary care facility in Santa Barbara County to receive this accreditation. It employs 70 team members, has an active patient population of 7,400 and accommodates 20,000 patient visits a year.

While its care is geared toward the Chumash community on the reservation, the clinic treats nonnative patients and accepts Medicare and most insurance plans.