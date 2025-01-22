Northwest Dakota Surgery Center earns accreditation

Minot, N.D.-based Northwest Dakota Surgery Center has earned accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

According to a Jan. 21 news release shared with Becker's, the center is "newest physician-owned, multispecialty outpatient surgery center" in Minot.

"Our success is driven by an exceptional team of physicians and nursing staff who share a vision of creating a patient-first surgical experience," Aaron Albers, MD, medical director of

Dakota Surgical Center, said in the release. "This achievement reflects their hard work, expertise, and dedication to ensuring that every patient receives the highest level of care."