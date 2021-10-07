Joint Commission awards ambulatory care accreditation to CortiCare

Carlsbad, Calif.-based electroencephalographic services provider CortiCare earned ambulatory care accreditation from the Joint Commission, the company said Oct. 7.

The Joint Commission, a private accreditor, awarded CortiCare the accreditation after reviewers evaluated the company's compliance with multiple ambulatory healthcare standards, including information management, emergency management, environment of care, performance improvement, leadership, and the rights and responsibilities of the individual.

CortiCare provides in-home ambulatory video EEG and routine EEG studies. It was the first nationwide telemedicine network of registered electroencephalographic technologists and neurophysiologists available around the clock for full-time or gap coverage on any day of the year.