Covenant High Plains Surgery Center gets ACS Surgical Quality Partner designation

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center earned the American College of Surgeons' Surgical Quality Partner designation, according to a June 3 news release.

The designation is a result of the ASC's accreditation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. The ACS Surgical Quality Partner designation consistent procedure improvement.

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center is the first ASC in western Texas to earn the distinction. It has two freestanding ASCs.