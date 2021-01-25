AAAHC updates guidance on evaluating obese patients for surgery

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care published an updated version of its "Ambulatory Procedure Considerations for Obese Patients Toolkit," according to a Jan. 25 news release.

The updated toolkit includes an updated evidence-based flowchart for deciding if treatment is better at an ASC or hospital, the release said. The guide is for preoperative evaluation and is based on BMI, the level of sedation in the procedure and preexisting conditions. It also has considerations for obese patients who recovered from COVID-19.

"The design of the toolkit allows ASC staff to quickly review key guidance about preventing complications in obese patients throughout all stages of the ambulatory surgery process," Renee Greenfeld, AAAHC's senior vice president of marketing and business development, said in the release.

