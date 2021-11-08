AAAHC elects board officers, directors

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has elected three men to its board of directors for the 2021-22 term.

Three new board officers will start Nov. 15, according to a Nov. 8 news release from the association:

1. Edwin Slade, DMD, will be board chair.

2. Timothy Peterson, MD, will be immediate past board chair.

3. David Shapiro, MD, will be board chair-elect.

"AAAHC's collaborative approach provides a framework within which peer-based innovations in quality improvement can flourish," Dr. Slade said in the news release. "I look forward to working alongside our officers and new directors to help AAAHC and our accredited organizations improve healthcare quality and patient safety through accreditation."

Lawrence Kim, MD, will serve the first year of his two-year term as the association's secretary and treasurer.

Three directors, who were elected, will also start Nov. 15.

1. Steven Butz, MD

2. Jan Davidson, RN

3. Valerie Kiefer

In August, the AAAHC board of directors appointed Kristine Kilgore, RN, a directorto fill a vacancy on the board.

“Our board leadership sets strategic direction, provides necessary resources and makes key decisions to meet the needs of our accredited facilities and those seeking accreditation," Noel Adachi, president and CEO of the association, said in the news release. "All of our new board directors have supported the organization for decades serving as surveyors, committee members and faculty to share their knowledge and expertise with organizations seeking to achieve or maintain their accreditation."