AAAASF develops COVID-19 resources

The American Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Surgical Facilities released a number of screening resources for facilities to utilize during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAAASF said while it does not "dictate adherence to recommendations regarding case selection," it does suggest facilities adhere to legal and regulatory orders from state or federal governments.

The resources include sample screening questions, a sample visitor management policy and a facility guidance for all facilities to use.

Access all the resources here.

