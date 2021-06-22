6 recently accredited ASCs

Two ASCs received the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's Kershner KI award.

Here are six centers recently accredited or awarded:

1. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center received Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program accreditation in May. The center's administrator spoke with Becker's ASC Review about the MBSQIT accreditation process.

2. Tampa-based University of South Florida Health’s endoscopy and surgery center received accreditation from the AAAHC.

3. Lander-based Western Wyoming Medical was accredited by the AAAHC.

4. The Chino (Calif.) Vascular and Surgery Center, which opened in October 2020, recently secured accreditation by the AAAHC.

5. The AAAHC recently named two health centers that it awarded the Kershner QI Award.

6. Children's Dental Surgery of Philadelphia was recently accredited by the AAAHC.