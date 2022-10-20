Surgical Institute of Alabama CFO on adapting in the ‘constantly changing’ healthcare environment

Kelly Wright is the CFO of Vestavia Hills-based Surgical Institute of Alabama.

Ms. Wright will serve on the panel “Which ASCs Will Thrive, Which Will Fail in the New Payer Environment” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Kelly Wright: The smartest thing we have done over that last year is to develop strategies for cost containment as well as growth, both overall volume and new revenue streams. I believe this balanced approach is what you need to build on for lasting success.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

KW: Sabaton has a line in one of their songs that states, “If you know neither your enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.” While the healthcare payer environment is not necessarily the enemy, the message still applies to us. We need to know our strengths and weaknesses, where we want to grow and what we want to diminish in our own organizations. And we need to understand the payer environment and what drives it, which gives us clues as to what we can expect to see in the future. As a leader, we should strive to incorporate both of these areas of knowledge to formulate a roadmap. The healthcare environment is constantly changing and if we want to be successful, we must too.