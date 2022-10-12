Medical Director of Lowcountry Ambulatory Center urges execs to consider private equity partnerships

Bradley Steele, MD, is the Medical Director for Lowcountry Ambulatory Center in Charleston, S.C.

Dr. Steele will serve on the keynote panel “The State of Healthcare and ASCs” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Bradley Steele: Exploring partnership with a larger strategic partner in the ASC space.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

BS: Opportunity for growing orthopedics in our market is exciting. Pending Medicare cuts make me nervous.

Q: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

BS: Primarily expanding our scope of services and bringing more of our current office-based procedures into the ASC.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

BS: Thinking outside the box of physician-only ownership, with consideration of private equity partnership in order to compete with larger hospital competition.

Q: What is your strategy for recruiting and retaining great teams?

BS: Retention of nurses in the market is honestly our greatest challenge. We are confident that changing the structure of our ownership will result in better benefits packages to help retain our employees and recruit higher level administration.