Humboldt Park Health chief of neurosurgery wants to use technology to “create a more value centric process”

George Cybulski, MD, is chief of neurosurgery at Humboldt Park Health in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

George Cybulski: Focusing on eliminating constraints to efficiency, safety and quality of spine care has been my objective over the past year. The way to do this is by developing technology and linking technology that already exists to break down silos that fragment spine care and hinder progress. Jeff Bezos has reportedly asked: "Do we own the process or does the process own us?" In order to increase the value of spine care, better screening of patients and better decision making is possible by applying technology to create a more value centric process.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

GC: I'm most excited about the inflection point that recovery from the COVID pandemic has provided for innovation in delivery of patient care. As a neurosurgeon of over 30 years, very little makes me nervous at this point.

Q: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

GC: The pent-up demand for all medical care post COVID restrictions present challenges to access, quality and safety of care.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

GC: Literally, it's going to take an adoption of innovation of components of delivery of patient care that has not been ever encountered before.

Q: What is your strategy for recruiting and retaining great teams?

GC: It's very simple — to quote the formula of the US Marine Corps: "leaders eat last," also known as servant leadership. I'm famished in regard to a hunger to support all those of my team.