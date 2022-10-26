Forecasting is an ‘ever changing prospect’: Bend Surgery Center CEO on expanding amid changing workforce, supply chain dynamics

Todd Currier is administrator of Bend Surgery Center in Ore.

Mr. Currier will serve on the panel “What the Best Administrators Do to Build Culture, and How the Worst Destroy It” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Todd Currier: We started more than a year ago, but we are completing an addition and remodel that will double our capacity and set us up for the future push for more volumes.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

TC: With our new addition we are researching some additional lines of service that we were not able to provide in the past. The available and changing dynamics in the workforce and supply chain continues to create challenges and I foresee that to continue into the near future. The inability to predict a certainty for either and both makes forecasting an ever changing prospect.

Q: How are you thinking about growth over the next 12 months?

TC: We see the next year as a rebuilding and solidifying year to keep case volumes and staffing consistent. For growth, we are researching some additional lines of service and reviewing ways to attract more cases from traditional inpatient stays.

Q: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

TC: Modifying our culture and compensation packages to retain and build staff will be paramount to our continued success. Securing and maintaining a strong supply chain will be essential to ensuring steady case volumes. Finally, not being afraid to find innovative ways to attract new lines of service, utilizing technology to create efficiencies and build a strong culture within your team.

Q: What is your strategy for recruiting and retaining great teams?

TC: We have instituted a staff led “Culture Club” to help us keep a great team atmosphere and provide the employees meaningful benefits within our organization.