‘Diversity of experiences and opinions is crucial to our success’: Oregon Clinic medical director on utilizing employee feedback

Monina Pascua, MD, PharmD, is the Clinic Medical Director of The Oregon Clinic in Portland.

Dr. Pascua will serve on the panels “Best Ideas to Build a Culture of Accountability at ASCs” and “Elevating the ASC Patient Experience, Operational Efficiency, Economic Value and More” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.

Question: What will healthcare executives and leaders need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

Monina Pascua: The last few years with COVID have brought new challenges to healthcare including limited resources, higher acuity patients, reduced staffing, disrupted supply chain and increased costs. Moving forward, weathering these challenges will require executives and leaders to be innovative and decisive, yet empathetic in their approach and action over the next five years. Innovation always requires a bit of risk taking, but the greater risk is in hesitation because changes are occurring at such a rapid pace that analysis paralysis and indecision can leave organizations and practices further behind due to the competition. These challenges are affecting all levels of an organization and coincide with increased burnout necessitating an empathetic approach to build a culture of support and teamwork.

Q: What is your strategy for recruiting and retaining great teams?

MP: Our strategy for recruiting is being particularly critical during hiring new employees, understanding that a robust selection process can save time and energy in retention and performance coaching. Our management team also values being upfront, honest and transparent about the role and expectations with prospective hires. Our strategy for retention includes intensive training, coaching and support in the first 90 days. During this initial period, we focus not just on providing feedback to the employee but also eliciting feedback from the employee. We recognize that employment is a two-way street and a diversity of experiences and opinions is crucial to our success. Early feedback from the employee allows us to continue to improve our training and our practice processes and workflows. This also fosters employee investment into the practice and recognition that they too are vital in the organization’s success.