Which anesthesiologists get paid the most?

Anesthesiologists earn an average base salary of $499,526, with 42% reporting bonuses averaging $24,976 and 29% reporting other income averaging $20,612, according to data from salary transparency website Marit Health.
Compensation varies widely by practice setting and pay structure. Non-academic anesthesiologists report higher average base pay than their academic counterparts, and self-employed physicians out-earn those employed by hospitals or medical groups.
Here’s a breakdown of anesthesiologist compensation across academic status, employer type, compensation model, tax status and location.
Anesthesiologist
- Average base salary: $499,526
- Bonuses: $24,976 (42% received bonuses)
- Other income: $20,612 (29% received other income)
- wRVUs: Roughly 6,971 ($43 per wRVU)
- Workload: 48.1 hours a week
- PTO: 7.9 weeks
Academic status:
Academic anesthesiologist:
- Average base salary: $527,000
- Workload: 49 hours a week
Non-academic anesthesiologist:
- Average base salary: $547,500
- Workload: 48 hours a week
Employer type:
- Hospital or health system:
- Average annual compensation: $544,500
- Average 48 hours per week
Medical group:
- Average annual compensation: $544,000
- Average 49 hours per week
Self-employed:
- Average annual compensation: $575,000
- Average 48 hours per week
Government or military:
- Average annual compensation: $417,000
- Average 45 hours per week
Outpatient center:
- Average annual compensation: $532,000
- Average 40 hours per week
Other:
- Average annual compensation: $560,000
- Average 49 hours per week
Compensation model:
Salary and bonus:
- Average annual compensation: $532,000
- Average 48 hours per week
Hourly and bonus:
- Average annual compensation: $611,500
- Average 47 hours per week
Productivity-based:
- Average annual compensation: $551,500
- Average 49 hours per week
Partnership-based:
- Average annual compensation: $593,500
- Average 49 hours per week
Other:
- Average annual compensation: $549,500
- Average 49 hours per week
Tax status:
W-2:
- Average annual compensation: $540,000
- Average 48 hours per week
1099:
- Average annual compensation: $566,000
- Average 49 hours per week
K-1:
- Average annual compensation: $584,500
- Average 50 hours per week
Mixed:
- Average annual compensation: $598,500
- Average 48 hours per week
Region
New England:
- Average annual compensation: $536,500
- Average 50 hours per week
Mid-Atlantic:
- Average annual compensation: $545,000
- Average 48 hours per week
Great Lakes:
- Average annual compensation: $569,500
- Average 49 hours per week
Plains:
- Average annual compensation: $566,500
- Average 47 hours per week
Southeast and Atlantic Islands:
- Average annual compensation: $521,000
- Average 48 hours per week
Southwest:
- Average annual compensation: $533,500
- Average 47 hours per week
Rocky Mountain:
- Average annual compensation: $527,000
- Average 47 hours per week
West & Pacific Islands:
- Average annual compensation: $562,000
- Average 48 hours per week
Town size:
Mega metros (population larger than 5 million):
- Average annual compensation: $534,500
- Average 48 hours per week
Large metros (population between 1 million and 5 million):
- Average annual compensation: $540,500
- Average 48 hours per week
Small metros and rural (population between 100,000 and 1 million):
- Average annual compensation: $560,000
- Average 48 hours per week
Rural:
- Average annual compensation: $562,000
- Average 47 hours per week
Cost of living:
High:
- Average annual compensation: $535,500
- Average 49 hours per week
Medium:
- Average annual compensation: $548,500
- Average 48 hours per week
Low:
- Average annual compensation: $546,500
- Average 48 hours per week