Which anesthesiologists get paid the most?

Anesthesiologists earn an average base salary of $499,526, with 42% reporting bonuses averaging $24,976 and 29% reporting other income averaging $20,612, according to data from salary transparency website Marit Health.

Compensation varies widely by practice setting and pay structure. Non-academic anesthesiologists report higher average base pay than their academic counterparts, and self-employed physicians out-earn those employed by hospitals or medical groups.

Here’s a breakdown of anesthesiologist compensation across academic status, employer type, compensation model, tax status and location.

Anesthesiologist

Average base salary: $499,526

Bonuses: $24,976 (42% received bonuses)

Other income: $20,612 (29% received other income)

wRVUs: Roughly 6,971 ($43 per wRVU)

Workload: 48.1 hours a week

PTO: 7.9 weeks

Academic status:

Academic anesthesiologist:

Average base salary: $527,000

Workload: 49 hours a week

Non-academic anesthesiologist:

Average base salary: $547,500

Workload: 48 hours a week

Employer type:

Hospital or health system:

Average annual compensation: $544,500

Average 48 hours per week

Medical group:

Average annual compensation: $544,000

Average 49 hours per week

Self-employed:

Average annual compensation: $575,000

Average 48 hours per week

Government or military:

Average annual compensation: $417,000

Average 45 hours per week

Outpatient center:

Average annual compensation: $532,000

Average 40 hours per week

Other:

Average annual compensation: $560,000

Average 49 hours per week

Compensation model:

Salary and bonus:

Average annual compensation: $532,000

Average 48 hours per week

Hourly and bonus:

Average annual compensation: $611,500

Average 47 hours per week

Productivity-based:

Average annual compensation: $551,500

Average 49 hours per week

Partnership-based:

Average annual compensation: $593,500

Average 49 hours per week

Other:

Average annual compensation: $549,500

Average 49 hours per week

Tax status:

W-2:

Average annual compensation: $540,000

Average 48 hours per week

1099:

Average annual compensation: $566,000

Average 49 hours per week

K-1:

Average annual compensation: $584,500

Average 50 hours per week

Mixed:

Average annual compensation: $598,500

Average 48 hours per week

Region

New England:

Average annual compensation: $536,500

Average 50 hours per week

Mid-Atlantic:

Average annual compensation: $545,000

Average 48 hours per week

Great Lakes:

Average annual compensation: $569,500

Average 49 hours per week

Plains:

Average annual compensation: $566,500

Average 47 hours per week

Southeast and Atlantic Islands:

Average annual compensation: $521,000

Average 48 hours per week

Southwest:

Average annual compensation: $533,500

Average 47 hours per week

Rocky Mountain:

Average annual compensation: $527,000

Average 47 hours per week

West & Pacific Islands:

Average annual compensation: $562,000

Average 48 hours per week

Town size:

Mega metros (population larger than 5 million):

Average annual compensation: $534,500

Average 48 hours per week

Large metros (population between 1 million and 5 million):

Average annual compensation: $540,500

Average 48 hours per week

Small metros and rural (population between 100,000 and 1 million):

Average annual compensation: $560,000

Average 48 hours per week

Rural:

Average annual compensation: $562,000

Average 47 hours per week

Cost of living:

High:

Average annual compensation: $535,500

Average 49 hours per week

Medium:

Average annual compensation: $548,500

Average 48 hours per week

Low: