Which anesthesiologists get paid the most?

By: Patsy Newitt

Anesthesiologists earn an average base salary of $499,526, with 42% reporting bonuses averaging $24,976 and 29% reporting other income averaging $20,612, according to data from salary transparency website Marit Health. 

Compensation varies widely by practice setting and pay structure. Non-academic anesthesiologists report higher average base pay than their academic counterparts, and self-employed physicians out-earn those employed by hospitals or medical groups. 

Here’s a breakdown of anesthesiologist compensation across academic status, employer type, compensation model, tax status and location.

Anesthesiologist

  • Average base salary: $499,526
  • Bonuses: $24,976 (42% received bonuses)
  • Other income: $20,612 (29% received other income)
  • wRVUs: Roughly 6,971 ($43 per wRVU)
  • Workload: 48.1 hours a week
  • PTO: 7.9 weeks

Academic status:

Academic anesthesiologist:

  • Average base salary: $527,000
  • Workload: 49 hours a week

Non-academic anesthesiologist:

  • Average base salary: $547,500
  • Workload: 48 hours a week

Employer type:

  • Hospital or health system:
  • Average annual compensation: $544,500
  • Average 48 hours per week

Medical group:

  • Average annual compensation: $544,000
  • Average 49 hours per week

Self-employed:

  • Average annual compensation: $575,000
  • Average 48 hours per week

Government or military:

  • Average annual compensation: $417,000
  • Average 45 hours per week

Outpatient center:

  • Average annual compensation: $532,000
  • Average 40 hours per week

Other:

  • Average annual compensation: $560,000
  • Average 49 hours per week

Compensation model:

Salary and bonus:

  • Average annual compensation: $532,000
  • Average 48 hours per week

Hourly and bonus:

  • Average annual compensation: $611,500
  • Average 47 hours per week

Productivity-based:

  • Average annual compensation: $551,500
  • Average 49 hours per week

Partnership-based:

  • Average annual compensation: $593,500
  • Average 49 hours per week

Other:

  • Average annual compensation: $549,500
  • Average 49 hours per week

Tax status:

W-2:

  • Average annual compensation: $540,000
  • Average 48 hours per week

1099:

  • Average annual compensation: $566,000
  • Average 49 hours per week

K-1:

  • Average annual compensation: $584,500
  • Average 50 hours per week

Mixed:

  • Average annual compensation: $598,500
  • Average 48 hours per week

Region

New England:

  • Average annual compensation: $536,500
  • Average 50 hours per week

Mid-Atlantic:

  • Average annual compensation: $545,000
  • Average 48 hours per week

Great Lakes:

  • Average annual compensation: $569,500
  • Average 49 hours per week

Plains:

  • Average annual compensation: $566,500
  • Average 47 hours per week

Southeast and Atlantic Islands:

  • Average annual compensation: $521,000
  • Average 48 hours per week

Southwest:

  • Average annual compensation: $533,500
  • Average 47 hours per week

Rocky Mountain:

  • Average annual compensation: $527,000
  • Average 47 hours per week

West & Pacific Islands:

  • Average annual compensation: $562,000
  • Average 48 hours per week

Town size:

Mega metros (population larger than 5 million):

  • Average annual compensation: $534,500
  • Average 48 hours per week

Large metros (population between 1 million and 5 million):

  • Average annual compensation: $540,500
  • Average 48 hours per week

Small metros and rural (population between 100,000 and 1 million):

  • Average annual compensation: $560,000
  • Average 48 hours per week

Rural:

  • Average annual compensation: $562,000
  • Average 47 hours per week

Cost of living:

High:

  • Average annual compensation: $535,500
  • Average 49 hours per week

Medium:

  • Average annual compensation: $548,500
  • Average 48 hours per week

Low:

  • Average annual compensation: $546,500
  • Average 48 hours per week

