US Anesthesia Partners, GE HealthCare to improve patient outcomes, productivity

U.S. Anesthesia Partners and GE HealthCare have teamed up to develop new digital anesthesia tools and technologies.

The two organizations will collaborate to define, conceptualize and develop prototypes for technologies that aim to improve patient experiences and outcomes, while increasing productivity for physicians, according to a Jan. 23 news release from USAP.

The technologies, tools and programs will be centered around addressing challenges in the anesthesia industry such as higher labor costs, limited anesthesia capacity and less access to care.

USAP is a physician-led anesthesia practice that provides care to patients at more than 700 hospitals and ASCs.

GE HealthCare is a developer of anesthesia technology products, including the Carestation anesthesia delivery systems, the release said.